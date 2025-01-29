Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanti or Magha Saptami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, symbolising health, energy, and prosperity. Celebrated on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. Ratha Saptami 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, February 4. It marks the Sun's transition to the northern hemisphere, signifying the onset of longer days. This day is often regarded as the Sun God’s symbolic birthday and is a time to honour the source of life and light. To celebrate Ratha Saptami 2025, we bring you Ratha Saptami 2025 wishes, Happy Magha Saptami greetings, images, messages, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family on Surya Jayanti. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The festival of Ratha Saptami begins with devotees waking up early and taking a holy bath, often with seven arka leaves placed on their head, shoulders, and limbs, symbolising purification. Prayers and rituals are performed facing the rising sun, accompanied by offerings of water, flowers, and rice. Temples dedicated to the Sun God, such as the iconic Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, see special celebrations, attracting devotees from across the country. As you observe Ratha Saptami 2025, share these Ratha Saptami 2025 wishes, Happy Magha Saptami greetings, images, messages, quotes and HD wallpapers. Magha Gupt Navratri 2025 Start and End Dates: From Ghatasthapana to Navami, Check Full Calendar of the Navratri Festival With Puja Vidhi and Significance.

In South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, Ratha Saptami is observed with grandeur. People draw intricate kolams (rangoli designs) depicting chariots and the Sun God. Traditional dishes like sakkarai pongal are prepared, and many observe fasts, seeking blessings for good health and prosperity. Ratha Saptami is also an important day in Ayurveda as it signifies the balance of natural elements and the body's alignment with solar energy. The festival promotes the idea of living in harmony with nature and recognising the Sun's vital role in sustaining life. It reminds devotees of the importance of gratitude, discipline, and a life aligned with universal principles.

