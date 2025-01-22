New Delhi, January 22: In preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a full dress rehearsal will take place on January 23. The Parade rehearsal will start at 10:30 am on Thursday, from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort. There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of the parade along the route.

The parade will take place on the following route - Vijay Chowk Kartavyapath-'C'-Hexagon R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose -Tilak Marg Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg Netaji Subhash Marg - Red Fort. According to police, given the upcoming Republic Day parade, traffic restrictions will be also to take place from Jan 22-23. Kartavyapath will be closed to traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Jan 22 till the parade is over, with no cross traffic allowed at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11 pm. Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

To ensure the safe completion of the parade, elaborate Law & Order and Traffic arrangements have been made. Therefore, all types of commercial vehicles (light/medium/heavy) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on January 22 to 1:30 pm on January 23. Additionally, the 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9:15 am on Jan 23, and Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg will have restricted traffic from 1030 hrs. Commuters are advised to plan their journey and avoid the parade route from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Full Dress Rehearsal Ceremony on 23 January. The Delhi City Bus Services to be curtailed at several locations, including Park Street/UdyanMarg, Aram Bagh Road, R/A Kamla Market, Pragati Maidan, Mori Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya, Hanuman Mandir, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, and Tis Hazari Court.

Additionally, inter-state buses will be diverted, with buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium terminating at Bhairon Road, and those coming from NH-24 terminating at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge, while inter-state buses from Dhaula Kuan's side will terminate at Dhaula Kuan. The traffic diversions will be implemented at various borders, including Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Daraula, Jhatikra, Nanakhedi/Badusaria, and Surakhpur. Additionally, diversions will be in place in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, at T-Point Sec-9, Bhadurgarh Bypass, and KMP Expressway, as well as in Gurugram, Haryana, at Lohat Village, Dharampur Chowk, and Babupur Chowk, redirecting traffic to alternative routes. Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline – Here’s All You Need To Know.

The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVS, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.

