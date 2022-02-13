Pop icon Rihanna reflected her fashion best as she made her red carpet debut with beau A$AP Rocky, post the pair announced they are expecting their first baby. The Grammy winner opened up on how she is embracing her ever-changing body post-pregnancy on Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles. Rihanna Is Pregnant! Pop Queen Flaunts Her Baby Bump in This Viral Pic as She Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky!

Speaking about styling her new physique, Rihanna said it is a "fun," yet, "a challenge" to showcase her eclectic style while with a child in an interview with People magazine, adding, "I like it. I'm enjoying it." "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna said adding, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The songstress added that fashion has given her great confidence as she prepares to become a first-time mother. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared with People magazine. Pregnant Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump in Fuchsia Pink Chanel Coat Walking NYC Streets With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky (View Pics).

"You put some clothes on, and it's like when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna said adding, "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch." The beauty mogul is expecting her first child with beau, rapper A$AP Rocky. She debuted her baby bump beneath a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button. Rihanna completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her bump with jewels.

