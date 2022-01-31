Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, businesswoman and girlfriend Rihanna is all set to don a new hat - that of a mother! Yes, Bad Girl Riri is set to embrace motherhood, and she announced the big news in the chicest way possible! The 33-year-old flaunted her baby bump, indicating her being several weeks pregnant in a fuchsia pink Chanel coat as she walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple were spotted taking a stroll in New York City, and soon the photos of a pregnant Rihanna spread like wildfire online. The “We Found Love” singer put her pregnant belly in full view as she opted to step out in nothing but a long puffy coat, reportedly costing USD 8,000! She paired it with baggy jeans and accessories.

BREAKING: Rihanna is pregnant! Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/zJS0Ok7EcL — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) January 31, 2022

Rihanna is pregnant! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/4toQb9iQhw — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) January 31, 2022

first photos of rihanna pregnant are so cute🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/ofN6qOHQBo — ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) January 31, 2022

