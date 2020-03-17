 RJ-LD FIRE-CHILDREN  4 Children Burnt to Death After House Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Four children were charred to death when a thatched house caught fire in Rajasthan's Churu district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Sadarshahar area in which two girls and as many boys died, said Station House Officer, Sardarshaha, Mahendra Sharma.

Police said Ajay (5), his brother Devaram (3) and their cousin sisters Shivani (3) and Manisha (4) were burnt to death after the house caught fire.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, Sharma added.

