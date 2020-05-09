RJ-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES  COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 106 in R'than; 3,708 Cases

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 106 in Rajasthan on Saturday, with three more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 3,708 as 129 fresh infections were reported, officials said.

The fresh cases were reported from 13 districts.

Three patients of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, died at SMS Hospital, Jaipur. With this, 106 people have succumbed to the infection in the state, the officials said.

A four-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman from Jaipur, and a 33-year-old man from Churu district were among those who died at the hospital, they said.

Of the 129 fresh infections, Jaipur reported the highest number of cases at 51, followed by 24 in Udaipur, according to the officials.

Ajmer recorded 15 fresh cases, Jodhpur 11, Chittorgarh 10, Pali five, Churu and Jalore three each and Rajsamand two. Barmer, Dausa, Kota, Sawaimadhopur and Sirohi reported one case each.

The total number of coronvairus cases in Rajasthan now stands at 3,708, the officials said.

There are 1,440 active cases in the state. As many as 2,162 coronavirus patients have recovered and 1,895 of them have been discharged so far, they said.

