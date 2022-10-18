Mumbai, Oct 18: The former India all-rounder Roger Binny on Tuesday was elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its 91st Annual General Meeting, here. Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, replaced former India skipper Sourav Ganguly in the post. The 67-year-old Binny has a lot of experience in cricket administration. He has served in different positions at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the years and has been its president since 2019. Prior to that, he also was part of the KSCA administrations led by Patel and Anil Kumble (2010-12).Roger Binny Appointed As New BCCI President; Set to Succeed Sourav Ganguly

Along with Binny, there are two first-timers in the new administration -- Ashish Shelar and Devajit Saikia. The Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar who served as Mumbai Cricket Association president between 2017 and 2019, has become the treasurer while Saikia is the new joint secretary. Meanwhile, Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was elected as the BCCI Secretary for a second consecutive term. The Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was also re-elected as the board's vice-president. According to a press release by the board, the members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers.

"The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term," the BCCI said. Another key appointment was of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal, who took over as the new IPL chairman. Also joining the governing council is Avishek Dalmiya, son of former BCCI and ICC bigwig Jagmohan Dalimya. During the AGM, other key decisions like approval to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League and finalising Future Tour Program were also taken.

