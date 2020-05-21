SAI Announces Standard Operating Procedure for Resumption of Training Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Health.Mil)

New Delhi, May 21: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday released its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of training of the athletes. The SOP was announced during a webinar hosted by the SAI. The SOP also includes assigning a COVID-Task Force at each SAI venue to monitor and give assistance to all trainees and athletes. It has been made clear that the COVID-Task Force should include the chief coaching staff from each National Sports Federations (NSFs). Before the resumption of training, the SAI Centres need to have COVID-Task Force, Hygiene Office in place. All centres have also been asked to disinfect their premises. India, South Africa to Play 3 T20Is at End of August if COVID-19 Pandemic Subsides.

As per the SOP, all athletes, coaches and other staff have been asked to download the 'Aarogya Setu app' which has been launched by the Government of India to track the COVID-19 cases. The SAI has divided sports into four categories -- non-contact, medium contact, full contact, and water sports. As per the SOP, contact training would not be allowed for the athletes. It has also been made clear that the gymnasium is to be opened only if allowed under the government guidelines.

During training, all the athletes have been asked to maintain at least two metres' distance from each other and they have also been asked to wear masks at all times except during sports activities. However, during the webinar, it was made clear that this SOP shall serve only as a reference document for the centres striving to ensure the safest possible environment. It has also been made clear that this SOP cannot be used as a substitute for the guidelines issued by the government.

All the training activities at SAI Centres have been stopped since March 17 and the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but it was said that spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31."Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," the MHA said in a release.

