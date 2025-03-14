Sambhal, March 14: Amdist tightened security, and the Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh witnessed peaceful Holi celebrations. Friday prayers were also performed peacefully on the occasion of the second Jumma of the holy Ramzan month at the Shahi Jama Masjid here. Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said that the processions celebrating the festivities were carried out peacefully, as everyone cooperated, which sent a message of peace.

"Along with Holi, the Jumma namaz was performed peacefully. We have managed to celebrate both things peacefully. The processions were also carried out peacefully. Everyone cooperated. This gives the message that peace remains in Sambhal. Force was deployed to manage the crowd and maintain peace. Everything happened properly," SDM Mishra told ANI. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia also spoke about the cooperation of people in Sambhal, which was affected by violence in November last year. Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Appeals for Peaceful Holi and Jumma Celebrations.

"All are happy, and they are playing Holi by applying colours to one another. We are getting cooperation from everyone," the District Magistrate said. Circle Officer Anuj Chowdhary led a flag march along with other police personnel to ensure the law and order situation in the district. Circle officer Chaudhary said the police are monitoring the situation through foot patrolling and drone surveillance. "We are conducting foot-patrolling and drone surveillance", he told ANI on Friday.

Other than police, paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march in Sambhal, whereas the administration is using drones to monitor the situation in the district properly. Earlier, Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman Barq urged people of all communities to maintain peace and harmony ahead of the Jumma and Holi celebrations. He appealed to Hindus to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm while being mindful of mosques and requested Muslims to offer prayers at nearby mosques and avoid areas where the festival of colours is being celebrated if they prefer.

Posting his appeal on social media yesterday, Rehman wrote, "I request everyone that the holy month of Ramzan Sharif is going on, and tomorrow is Friday. It is also the festival of Holi. I request the Muslim brothers to offer prayers at the nearest mosque and avoid going to a place where colours are thrown. I also request the Hindu brothers to celebrate their festival with joy and enthusiasm while taking care of our mosques and people." Holi 2025 in Sambhal: Kartikeya Temple Witnesses Holi Celebrations First Time in 4 Decades.

Rehman emphasised that his call for peace was not out of fear of the police but to promote communal harmony and the progress of the city. "I appeal to both communities not to do anything that hurts anyone's sentiments. I am saying this not out of fear of the police, administration, or government but for the sake of mutual brotherhood, peace and the progress of the city, state and country," he wrote.

