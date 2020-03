World. (File Image)

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Mar 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted two rockets over Riyadh, Sputnik reported citing multiple reports.According to multiple media reports, at least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

