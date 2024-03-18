Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming thriller 'Lootere' on Monday dropped a groovy theme song, composed by Achint Thakkar.

'Lootere' stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali in the lead roles, directed by Rajat Kapoor and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the song and captioned it, "Well, when @hansalmehta, @jaihmehta and @achintstagram work on a show- you know the theme song will be banging! #HotstarSpecials #Lootere will be streaming from 22nd March."

The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfill a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

Director Jai Mehta and Showrunner Hansal Mehta's collaboration with the music composer Achint Thakkar in the past has churned out some of the most viral tunes.

Talking about the collaboration, showrunner Hansal Mehta said, "There are multiple elements that drive a thriller - visuals, performance and music. I have collaborated with Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992 and Scoop. He gets mood, pace and story just right. His music is contemporary, moody, subversive and never stereotypical. Lootere also needed music that could represent its action, drama, and thrill and Achint has done exactly that. I hope viewers of Disney+ Hotstar enjoy the song and feel the thumping adrenaline."

Director Jai Mehta added, "Achint and I go way back. We've known each other since college. He's always had a distinct sound and style. We share a common love for music. I have seen him grow as a musician and composer. Working with Achint was a no-brainer. Not only is he my closest collaborator, he's also my closest friend. We've got a smooth working rhythm when it comes to telling stories through music. Lootere is fresh, energetic and exciting, it's something nobody has seen before. And just like the show, the soundtrack has the same spirit. Achint took my vision and ran with it. What he has created is absolutely phenomenal. I can easily say, this is his best work yet. And together, we'll continue to deliver some memorable sounds and music to the audiences."

On creating the theme track for Lootere, composer Achint Thakkar said, "The creative partnership of Hansal sir and Jai is phenomenal. The kind of stories they have for the audience is beyond anyone's imagination and with Disney+ Hotstar's Lootere, they are introducing a world that may sound utopian but has a strong relevance to the world we live in. I was mesmerized with this world and that inspired the theme song for the series. I have worked with Hansal sir and Jai before but Lootere is a remarkable addition to our long-standing partnership. I'm glad that the theme song is finally out for the audience to enjoy."

'Lootere' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22. (ANI)

