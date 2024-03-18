Ujjain Mahakal Holi is a unique traditional celebration of the festival of colours in the city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. This celebration holds special significance due to the presence of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas (shrines of Lord Shiva) in Hinduism, located in Ujjain. During Ujjain Mahakal Holi, devotees participate in various rituals and festivities that are specific to the region and the temple. As per the Gwalior Panchang, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 24 at Mahakaleshwar temple and on March 25, after Bhasma Aarti in the morning, Rangotsav will be celebrated by adorning Baba with Abir and herbal gulal. Braj Ki Holi 2024 Full Schedule: Download Calendar With Dates of Lathmar Holi, Phoolwali Holi, Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

The festival marks the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring and also symbolises the victory of light over darkness. In this article, let’s know more about Ujjain Mahakal Holi, the celebrations, its significance and more.

Ujjain Mahakal Holi: All You Need to Know

In Ujjain, Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm, bringing together people from all walks of life to rejoice in the festive spirit. The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain becomes the focal point of Holi celebrations as devotees throng to the temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings during this auspicious time. The Ujjain Mahakal Holi is deeply rooted in devotion to Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Devotees visit the temple in large numbers during Holi to seek the blessings of Mahakaleshwar and offer their prayers.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Ujjain (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Colourful processions, known as ‘palkis’, are taken out in the streets of Ujjain, carrying idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati adorned with vibrant flowers and decorations. These processions are accompanied by music, dance, and chanting of devotional hymns. People exchange greetings, sweets, and coloured powder, spreading joy and happiness. As part of Holi festivities, several cultural programs showcasing traditional music, dance, and folk performances are organised.

