Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): A high level of troponin, a protein typically used to rule out the possibility of a heart attack in patients with chest pain, may signal a higher risk of death from any cause within the next two years, according to research.

The findings of the research were published in the journal Heart, even in the absence of known or suspected cardiovascular disease.

Also Read | India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2023: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of IND vs WI Cricket Match.

The findings lead the researchers to believe that troponin could be used as a more broad predictor of medium-term survival.

According to the researchers, the clinical relevance of this has never been appreciated, despite the fact that high cardiac troponin levels are commonly detected in hospital patients who do not show clear signs of a heart attack.

Also Read | Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Named Pakistan’s Caretaker PM: Who Is the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Balochistan Lawmaker.

20,000 hospital patients who underwent a troponin blood test for any reason between June and August 2017 at a major teaching hospital, regardless of the original clinical indication, were followed to further investigate this. They were 61 years old on average, and 53 per cent of them were female.

An abnormally high cardiac troponin level was independently linked to a 76 per cent increased risk of death, not just from cardiovascular disease but also from other causes, according to further analysis that took into account age, sex, hospital location, and kidney function.

The association between cardiac troponin and elevated risk of death persisted after excluding deaths that occurred within 30 days, a parameter used to define the likelihood that this was related to the cause of their hospital stay.

According to the researchers, this shows that the association wasn't solely caused by a short-term risk of death.

Due to the observational nature of this study, no definitive conclusions about cause and effect can be made.

The researchers also acknowledge a number of limitations. These include the fact that the study was conducted at a single hospital and that it was impossible to control for potentially influencing factors like participants' backgrounds or existing medical conditions. According to the researchers, it is biologically improbable that a high cardiac troponin level alone would increase the risk of death.

Rather, it is more likely to be a marker for a variety of health problems, including those that are still undiagnosed.

These include the fact that the study was conducted at a single hospital and that it was impossible to control for potentially influencing factors like participants' backgrounds or existing medical conditions.

According to the researchers, it is biologically improbable that a high cardiac troponin level alone would increase the risk of death. Rather, it is more likely to be a marker for a variety of health problems, including those that are still undiagnosed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)