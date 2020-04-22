Scout Willis Opens Up About Her Family's Self-isolation During COVID-19 Crisis

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 22 (ANI): American actor Scout Willis is opening up about her family's living arrangements during the COVID-19 crisis.According to People magazine, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore appeared on the 'Dopey' podcast where she spoke to the host, Dave, about being with her divorced parents while self-isolating at her childhood home in Idaho.Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, stays in Los Angeles with their two daughters, 8-year-old Mabel, and 5-year-old Evelyn. Scout has revealed that there is a simple explanation for why her stepmom and stepsisters did not join them.The 28-year-old actor told Dave: "It's been so funny because to me they're just like my super f*****g weird parents but to everyone else, they're at this different level."She continued, "It's actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f*** with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."The 'Bandits' star shared, "So, my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."Scout told Dave that the family is staying in Idaho which is where Scout and her sisters, 31-year-old Rumer and 26-year-old Tallulah, were raised by their parents before they divorced in 2000.The actor admitted that it has been really funny to have both of her parents in the house where they raised the kids. She found it really cute. Scout admitted. "They're both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It's been pretty cute."The 'Breakfast of Champions' star added: "It's some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them." (ANI)

