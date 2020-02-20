Security Concerns Restrict Indian Organisations from Adopting Public Cloud: Barracuda Report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): In the age of ever-rising cyber threats, Indian organisations are treading carefully when it comes to adopting the public cloud.In its latest report titled 'Future shock: the cloud is the new network', cloud-security solutions provider Barracuda reveals how IT professionals are overcoming evolving challenges globally. The survey highlights that 84 per cent of Indian respondents say security concerns such as security of public cloud infrastructure, the impact of cyberattacks, and security of applications in public cloud, restrict their organisation's adoption of the public cloud. Currently, 57 per cent of Indian organisations' infrastructure is running on the public cloud. It is estimated to reach 74 per cent in five years. 44 per cent of Indian and APAC organisations said their cybersecurity staff spends four to eight hours preventing and managing cyber-attacks per week. To adopt the public cloud while ascertaining security, 38 per cent of Indian organisations have deployed secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) that is fully integrated into public cloud and 41 per cent are expected to deploy within the next 12 months. (ANI)

