Services Win 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship

Jhansi, Feb 2 (PTI) Services Sports Control Board were crowned champions of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (A Division) after defeating Air India Sports Promotion Board 3-1 in the finals here on Sunday.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, on the other hand, beat Punjab & Sind Bank 3-1 to clinch the bronze medal at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium.

In the summit clash, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (33rd), Jobanpreet Singh (43rd) and Ajinkya Jadhav (45th) scored for Services Sports Control Board, while Vishnu Singh (47th) netted the only goal for Air India Sports Promotion Board.

Services Sports Control Board and Air India Sports Promotion Board were both neck and neck in the first half.

Services gained momentum in the third quarter and scored three goals in quick succession. Air India found the back of the net early in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't capitalize on the momentum to level the scores.

In the bronze medal play-off, PSPB were in control throughout the match after taking the lead in the 10th minute through a field goal.

Punjab & Sind Bank tried to forge a fightback with a goal in the third quarter but PSPB ensured that they stayed in the lead and eventually walked off the field as winners.

Roshan Minz (10th), Armaan Qureshi (18th) and Captain Tushar Khandker (39th) found the back of the net for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, while Parvinder Singh (42nd) scored the only goal for Punjab & Sind Bank. PTI

