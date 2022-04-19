Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost a closely-fought match against Rajasthan Royals but they have undoubtedly won many hearts of the entire cricket world on Monday night. The team's co-owner and actor Shah Rukh Khan was also bowled over by the players' stellar performance. Taking to Twitter, SRK lauded the team members -- especially captain Shreyas Iyer, pacer Umesh Yadav and Australian batter Aaron Finch. Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By Seven Runs To Return To Winning Ways in IPL 2022.

"Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh," he tweeted. SRK also congratulated bowler Sunil Narine for playing his 150th match for KKR and head coach Brendon McCullum for smashing an unbeaten 158 in the first-ever match of the IPL history 15 years ago. "Congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match and @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up....," King Khan emphasised. IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's Century Powers RR To 217/5 Against KKR.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 18, 2022

Jos Buttler's 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Yuzvendra Chahal's five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ravichandran Ashwin took only one wicket but he got the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell leg before wicket for a golden duck. Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season. KKR's next match will be against Gujarat Titans on April 23.

