Sharjeel Imam Sent to 4-day Police Remand

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Sharjeel Imam, who allegedly raised the 'cut-off Assam' slogan recently, was sent to 4-day police remand by a local court here on Thursday.He was brought here in the evening amid slogan. The slogans like "Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko Goli Maaron Saalon Ko" and "Sharjeel Imam Murdabaad" were raised by the protestors present at the platform.He was one of the key organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests in New Delhi.Police personnel accompanying him had to throw a cordon around Imam as several media persons and protestors crowded the platform.Sharjeel, a research scholar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, had allegedly made certain seditious statements like "Assam should be cut off from rest of India" during the anti-CAA protests held at Shaheen Bagh.Taking cognizance of the comment and after verifying the authenticity of the audio clip, the Assam government had reportedly registered a case against him. (ANI)

