Veteran Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore took her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital on Saturday adding her name to the growing list of vaccinated celebrities. Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewelry designer, took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo on her story of her mother receiving the vaccination shot. In the picture, the 76-year-old actor could be seen flashing the victory sign while getting the shot. Earlier Tagore's son Saif Ali Khan, among other stars like Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, and many more had also received the vaccination shots. After Hema Malini, Johnny Lever Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in Mumbai (See Pic).

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others had been infected with the virus. Hariharan Gets His First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine (View Post).

Saba Ali Khan's Instagram Story

Sharmila Tagore Gets Her First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

