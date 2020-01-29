Shubhankar, Bhullar Have Their Task Cut out in Saudi Event

KAEC (Saudi Arabia), Jan 29 (PTI) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar have their task cut out in a field of multiple Major winners when the final leg of Middle East Swing begins here on Thursday.

There was a spring in Sharma's walk, as he twirled his new driver and used it first at the range and then Pro-Am. He was happy with his big club that arrived here at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), which is just over 100 km from Jeddah.

Also in the field is Bhullar, who dropped after seeming to be doing well last week in Dubai.

In 2019, when the event was held for the first time, Sharma missed the cut with rounds of 77-73, while Bhullar had rounds of 68-72-66-70 and finished T34.

Sharma talking of his new driver said, "I tried it and I liked it at the Pro-Am. Hopefully I will find more fairways and better results."

The 23-year-old also mentioned that the course has matured.

"The greens are great and the trees have grown. Last year the greens seemed a bit grainy as they were new, but now they are smooth."

The wind will also be a factor, especially around the stretch that goes along the gorgeous Red Sea and the 16thand 17th in particular.

Bhullar will be in the first group alongside Malaysian Gavin Green and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson, while Sharma plays in the afternoon with China's Wu Ashun, who was leading after 54 holes in Dubai last week, and Mikko Korhonen of Finland.

On the current three-week Middle East Swing, Sharma made the cut at Abu Dhabi and finished T59 and missed the cut in Dubai. Bhullar missed the cut in Abu Dhabi and finished T50 in Dubai.

The field is extremely strong with a string of Major champions including four-time Major winner and World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, the reigning Open champion Shane Lowry, defending champion Dustin Johnson, the 2016 Open winner Henrik Stenson, the 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed.

Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who is turning 50 this year and three-time Major winner Ernie Els, who finished second on Champions (Seniors) Tour debut recently, two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer and the 2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell add to the list of Major winners present this week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)