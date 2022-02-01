With 'Gehrayaiaan', actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has managed to overcome his fears -- especially hydrophobia. "Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself," the actor said. Gehraiyaan Title Track: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Song Dives Into the Depths of Complicated Love (Watch Video).

He added, "I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that's what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality." Gehraiyaan Trailer: 7 Moments From Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s Amazon Prime Video Movie That Are Intense and Heart Touching!

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' will see Siddhant sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

