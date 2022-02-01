The makers of the upcoming film "Gehraiyaan" released the film's full title track on Tuesday. The song, laced with an enigmatic melody, an ethereal music arrangement, and compelling lyrics talks about the feeling of love and longing. The track, composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, has been designed by Ankur Tewari and and written by Kausar Munir. Gehraiyaan Title Track: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Make You Emotional in This Heartbreaking Melody (Watch Video).

While the music features a fresh sound brought to life by violins, organs, snare on reverb, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters. The title song is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, "Frontline" and has been performed by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha. Gehraiyaan Trailer: 7 Moments From Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s Amazon Prime Video Movie That Are Intense and Heart Touching!

Check Out The Song Below:

The film, which showcases modern urban complicated love and its intricacies, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa as leads, and towering artistes like Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, "Gehraiyaan" will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 11.

