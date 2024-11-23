Gangtok, November 23: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the two assembly seats, Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang, uncontested after the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) withdrew its candidates for the November bypolls earlier. SKM secured uncontested victories in two assembly constituencies in the by-elections, with Aditya Golay winning the Soreng-Chakung constituency, and Satish Chandra Rai emerging victorious in the Namchi-Singhithang constituency.

The Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang seats in Sikkim went up for grabs, but the state's ruling party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won both after the seats remained uncontested. Elections were slated to be held in 48 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats, however, counting is only underway for 46 of the 48 assembly seats.

The two seats, where counting is not taking place today, are in Sikkim. The two seats were scheduled for polls on November 13, and the opposition SDF, led by former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, had also fielded candidates for the same. However, the SDF withdrew its candidates, paving way for an SKM victory.

The bypolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, counting for which began on Saturday morning, as per the early trends from the Election Commission of India.Wayanad, a Congress bastion is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated. Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year. If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

