Spitting in Public Places in Noida to Attract Rs 500 Fine, Rs 1000 for Repeat Offence

Noida, May 4: Spitting in public places in Noida will now attract a fine of Rs 500 the first time, and Rs 1,000 for a repeat offense, Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said on Monday.

The decision has been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "As per government orders; spitting in public places made punishable with fine of Rs 500 and repeat fine of Rs 1,000; to be implemented with immediate effects by Noida authority," CEO, Noida Authority tweeted. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

According to an official statement, officials concerned have been authorised to issue challans in the matter."Spitting and spitting tobacco, etc is prohibited. Violation of the directions will be punished with a fine of Rs 500 for the first and Rs 1,000 for the second offense," the statement said in Hindi.

It said that spitting by infected people in public places can cause the spread of COVID-19 as viruses in the spit can survive up to 24 hours and infect others.

