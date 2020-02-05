Spoof 'Amazon Dating' Website Won't Deliver a Soulmate at Your Doorstep!

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): A spoof website pretending to be a part of Amazon is offering to deliver young and attractive singles straight at your home address.The site may get you, in the beginning, thanks to its realistic layout, with images of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes neatly arranged with their respective price tags and user ratings.The fluke online marketplace is the brainchild of concept artists Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer and the animators behind Thinko, reported New York Post.Each "item" includes product details such as the person's height, love language and a brief list of their likes, dislikes, and qualities.The thirsty lot who go ahead at attempting to order their potential soulmate, just end up hitting the disappointing dead-end of singleness, because obviously, the site is fake.However, the failed purchase won't cost you any money as the website doesn't ask for your credit card number. (ANI)

