Mahabalipuram, Jul 27 (PTI) Hockey India has announced a substantial increase in its financial grants to support the organisation of national and grassroots-level events during its 15th Congress here.

Form now on, Rs 70 lakh each will be allocated for hosting the Senior Men's and Senior Women's National Championships, Rs 30 lakh each for organising Junior Men, Junior Women, Sub-Junior Men, and Sub-Junior Women National Championships.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final Live Streaming, England vs Spain: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG-W vs ESP-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Besides, Rs 25 lakh will be given to each state to support the organisation of district and state-level competitions.

These enhanced grants aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve event quality, and ensure wider participation by reducing financial constraints at the local level, Hockey India said in a press release on Sunday.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 'Sundays on Cycle' Honouring Brave Heroes; Central Armed Police Forces Takes Lead Across India.

The support is expected to benefit thousands of emerging players, coaches, and grassroots officials who are the backbone of Indian hockey's future, it said.

Marking 100 years of Indian hockey's journey, the session witnessed a series of landmark announcements, including a nationwide festival on November 7.

To commemorate the milestone, Hockey India will organise a nationwide celebration that will feature 1,000 simultaneous matches — one men's and one women's match in every district of the country — engaging over 36,000 players (18,000 men and 18,000 women).

This initiative will bring together players from every corner of the country.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said: "As we celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, we not only honour our golden legacy but also lay a strong foundation for the future. This nationwide festival is our tribute to every player, coach, and fan who has carried Indian hockey forward.

"The financial support we are announcing is a direct investment in the dreams of the next generation, ensuring that no talent is left behind due to lack of resources."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)