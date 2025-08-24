New Delhi [India], August 24: Out-of-favour top-order batter Prithvi Shaw continued to dish out mixed performances from his bat for Maharashtra ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. Since switching his allegiance from Mumbai to Maharashtra, Shaw has hammered two fifty-plus scores in three innings. During the pre-season Buchi Babu Tournament, Shaw showed promise with 111 off 141, a lone fighter on a turner where the rest of Maharashtra's batters combined to churn out a mere 92 runs against Chhattisgarh. Prithvi Shaw Hits 122-Ball Century on Maharashtra Debut In Ongoing Buchi Babu Invitation Trophy 2025 Against Chhattisgarh.

In the second innings, Shaw's fortune changed, and he added just a solitary run to his name as Chhattisgarh roared in jubilation with a 35-run victory. During a Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against the TNCA President's XI, Shaw flaunted his purple patch at the Gojan Cricket Ground 'B'.

TNCA Presidents XI rode high on twin centuries from Andre Siddharth C (111) and Baba Indrajith (104). Captain Pradosh Ranjan Paul topped it up by chipping in with a composed 76 off 134, and powered his side to 384/9 in the first innings.

In reply, Shaw ensured Maharashtra got off to a robust start with a rollicking half-century. Resuming his overnight score of 47 off 57 deliveries, Shaw breezed past the milestone by sprinting for three with a backfoot punch on the first ball. Shaw stitched up a 94-run partnership with Harshal Kate to propel Maharashtra to 155/2. Sarfaraz Khan Scores Sensational Century in Buchi Babu Invitational Trophy 2025, Makes His Case Strong For Comeback in Team India Test Squad.

From being in a commanding position, Maharashtra scrambled for control after Achyuth C V removed Shaw on 66(96), to pull things back in TNCA President's XI's favour. Kate (62) joined Shaw in the dugout moments later, leaving Maharashtra threadbare at 159/4, according to Wisden. The 25-year-old will hope to extend his purple patch in the upcoming fixtures after enduring a torrid campaign last season.

He was dropped from Mumbai's squad due to fitness and disciplinary issues. To add to his woes, Shaw went unsold in the 18th season of the IPL auction. He returned to on-field action during the Mumbai T20 League for North Mumbai Panthers and concluded the campaign with 137 runs from five fixtures at 27.40. (ANI)

