Lausanne [Switzerland], December 12 (ANI): Leading representatives of the Olympic Movement met for the 14th Olympic Summit at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. The meeting was hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and chaired by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, as per olympics.com. The Summit discussed the "Fit for the Future" consultation process that Coventry began when she became IOC President on 24 June this year, as well as the outcomes of the IOC Executive Board meeting held on 9 and 10 December.

According to olympics.com, participants also received updates on the 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the LA28 Olympic Games, and anti-doping matters from the 2025 World Conference in Busan.

They reviewed the IOC's "Fit for the Future" process, noting that the last six months have been fast-paced. Coventry thanked everyone for their feedback, which helped identify opportunities and challenges for the Olympic Movement.

The Summit agreed that the current Olympic Principles and Charter already provide strong tools to keep the Olympic Movement politically neutral. They also recognised that political neutrality is important to ensure athletes can participate in sport worldwide without interference. However, they said that the concept needs a clearer definition, and the IOC Working Group will continue working on this.

The Summit reaffirmed that athletes have the right to access sport and compete without political pressure. As role models, athletes must also uphold and promote Olympic values.

The Summit supported the IOC Executive Board's recommendation to remove restrictions on the Russian or Belarusian youth athletes, allowing them to compete in international youth events. Each International Federation (IF) will determine how this applies to their own competitions.

Standard procedures for flags, anthems, and uniforms should be followed as long as the national sports organisation is in good standing. These principles should also apply to the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and are recommended for all IFs and organisers of youth events.

All athletes and their teams must continue supporting unity and peace. Anyone acting against this mission could be removed from competitions by the IF, National Federation, National Olympic Committee, or event organisers.

For senior competitions, the IOC's participation guidelines from March 2023 will remain in place and may be reviewed as needed.

Sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian governments will also stay in place. Government officials from these countries should not be invited or accredited for international sports events. IFs should continue not to organise events in Russia, though this recommendation no longer applies to Belarus.

The Summit emphasised that athletes -- especially young ones -- should not be blamed for their governments' actions. Sports should give them hope and show that all athletes can respect the same rules and each other. (ANI)

