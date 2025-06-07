New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The 21st edition of the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament was officially inaugurated in the national capital, marking a significant occasion in the Indian chess calendar. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma praised India's up-and-coming chess players at the event and offered his best wishes to the young players.

Minister Verma said at the inauguration, "The first Grandmaster Delhi Chess Tournament has been inaugurated. I convey my best wishes to all the children. India is very proud of the achievements of all our children, whether it is our Gukesh (Dommaraju) or Vaishali (Rameshbabu)."

He further praised the organisers' and the chess fraternity's efforts in nurturing young talent and bringing the game to such a prominent stage.

"Many congratulations to all, and I convey my best wishes to the Federation and the Association for organising such a good tournament here at such a good level," he added.

With a record prize pool of Rs 1.21 crore, the Delhi International Open Grandmasters chess tournament is all set for its 21st edition from June 7 to 14 at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur, New Delhi.

A marquee calendar event on the FIDE World Championship Circuit, the tournament has played a pivotal role in shaping the rise of India's chess stars, including past winners Arjun Erigaisi and Aravindh Chithambaram, R Praggnanandhaa, and World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, who earned his final GM norm here to become a Grandmaster.

Organised under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, the Delhi GM Open has grown into the largest classical-format chess tournament in Asia by participation. This year, the Delhi GM Open will host over 2,500 players from over 15 countries, including 20 Grandmasters, competing across three rating-based categories. The prize pool marks a 168 per cent increase from last year's edition.

Category A has a Rs 51 lakh prize pool and is open to internationally rated players. Categories B and C, for players rated below 1900 and 1700, respectively, will offer Rs 35 lakh each. All matches will follow FIDE rules and the FIDE Swiss System format, with 10 rounds in every section.

Category A games will follow a classical time control of 90 minutes plus a 30-second increment from move one, with the top three prizes set at Rs7,00,000, Rs6,00,000, and Rs5,00,000 respectively. The top ten finishers in this category will each receive Rs 1,00,000 or more, while special prizes of Rs 1,00,000 each will be awarded to the Best Female Player and Best Foreign Player.

Category B and C games will follow a 60-minute-plus-30-second time limit and 30-minute-plus-30-second formats, respectively. Entry is free for Grandmasters, International Masters, Women Grandmasters, and Women International Masters. (ANI)

