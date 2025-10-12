New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 35/2 in their second innings at the end of the second session on the third day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The Caribbean side was bowled out for 248 runs in their first innings in response to India's first innings total of 518 for 5

At the stroke of Tea on Day 3, the Roston Chase-led side are 35/2 in 14.3 overs with John Campbell (18*) unbeaten on the crease. They still trail India's total of 518 by 235 runs.

The Caribbean side resumed the second session of the day from 217/8 in 72 overs with Khary Pierre (19*) and Anderson Phillips (19*) unbeaten on the crease. Both players were able to add just four runs to the total before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pierre (23 runs off 46 balls) when the team score was 221.

The last batter to come out to the crease for the visitors was left-hand batter Jayden Seales. At the score of 248, he was sent back by Kuldeep Yadav, who completed a five-wicket haul for himself. Kuldeppy Yadav finished with the figures of 5/82 in the first innings.

Ravinder Jadeja took three wickets while Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared one wicket each.

The Shubman Gill-led side enforced a follow-on as the West Indies team trailed India's total of 518 by 270 runs. Batters John Campbell and Tagnarine Chanderpaul take the field as they come out in the middle to open for their side in the second innings.

At the score of 17, the West Indies Cricket Team lost their first wicket as captain Shubman Gill took a terrific catch on the bowling of Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Tagnarine Chanderpaul (10).

Tea was taken after the end of 14.3 overs, as the West Indies team lost their second wicket of the innings at the score of 35. The batter to get dismissed was Alick Athanaze (7), who gave his wicket to Washington Sundar.

Earlier, the Roston Chase-led side resumed the first session on the third day from 140/4 in 43 overs, with Tevin Imlach (14*) and Shai Hope (31*) unbeaten on the crease.

After the end of 45 overs, West Indies were 150/4 with Shai Hope (32*) and Tevin Imlach (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

At the score of 156 in the 50th over, the visitors lost their fifth wicket as Kuldeep Yadav sent back Shai Hope (36 runs off 57 balls) back to the pavillion.

After the fall of the fifth wicket at 156, the West Indies side struggled to score runs and lost wickets at regular intervals. In the next 19 runs, the side lost three wickets. The players to get out during this time were Tevin Imlach (21), Justin Greeves (17), and the team's vice-captain, Jomel Warrican (1).

The West Indies Cricket Team completed the 200-run mark in the 64th over. Phillips and Pierre built an unbeaten partnership of 42 runs off 93 balls.

For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored (175), Shubman Gill (129*), Sai Sudarshan (87), Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43). (ANI)

