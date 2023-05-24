New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Indian contingent including 30 wrestlers is set to head out to Kyrgyzstan for the upcoming 3rd Ranking Series "Kaba Uulu Kozhomkul and Raatbek Sanatbaev" event in Bishkek.

The Union Government has approved the funding of over Rs. 82 lakh for the same which will cover their air travel, local transportation, food cost, boarding, and lodging cost among other expenses.

The Indian contingent that will comprise 46 members (11 Freestyle, 10 Greco Roman and 9 women wrestlers and 16 coaches and support staff) will take part in the event that is set to take place from June 1 to 4 and help wrestlers get crucial ranking points that is important for seeding at major competitions like the World Wrestling Championship that will be held in September this year.

The 2023 World Championships will also be an Olympic Qualifiers, and the seeding earned through ranking points will play an important role.

More than 400 wrestlers are expected to participate in the Third Ranking Series event, and so India will be fielding a strong contingent including Tokyo Olympic Silver Medallist Ravi Kumar (61 Kg FS), Asian Champion in the 57 kg FS category, Aman, who will also be competing in 61 Kg FS category and former World Championships Silver medallist Deepak Punia who will be competing in 86 Kg FS category.

Members of the contingent are Aman 961 kg FS), Ravi Kumar (61 Kg FS), Pankaj (61 Kg FS), Anuj Kumar (65 Kg FS), Mulaym Yadav (70 Kg FS), Yash (74 Kg FS), Deepak (79 kg FS), Deepak Punia (86 Kg FS), Jointy Kumar (86 kg FS), Deepak (97 Kg FS), Anirudh Kumar (125 Kg FS), Neelam (50 Kg WW), Pooja (53 Kg WW), Sito (55 Kg WW), Sarita (59 Kg WW), Sonam (62 Kg WW), Manisha (65 Kg WW), Nisha (68 Kg WW), Reetika (72 Kg WW), Priya (76 Kg WW), Manjeet (55 Kg GR) Sumit (60 Kg GR), Neeraj (67 Kg GR), Ashu (67 Kg GR), Vikas (72 Kg GR), Sajan (77 Kg GR), Rohit Dahiya (82 Kg GR), Sunil Kumar (87 Kg GR), Narinder Cheema (97 Kg GR) and Sahil (130 Kg GR). (ANI)

