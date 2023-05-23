Al-Nassr will be hosting Al-Shabab in their next Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, May, 24, 2023. The game will take place at KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 12.00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. The important clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2 HD/SD channels. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of the Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

