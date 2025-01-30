New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday announced a 32-member Indian Men's Hockey squad ahead of the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side as captain with deputy Hardik Singh by his side.

India will kick start its campaign with matches against Spain, Germany, Ireland and England from 15th to 25th February playing each team twice. The squad includes first-choice goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak alongwith Suraj Karkera and Princedeep Singh in goal.

Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar and Yashdeep Siwach will be stationed in defence.

In the midfield, the team features Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vice Captain Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Rajinder Singh.

Playing in the attack will be Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh and lastly Angad Bir Singh and Arshdeep Singh make the cut.

Impressive performances in the junior team and the ongoing Hockey India League have won 22-year-old Angad Bir Singh and 20-year-old Arshdeep Singh their first senior team call-ups for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches.

Speaking on the squad selection, Indian men's team head coach Craig Fulton stated as quoted by the Hockey India press release, "Extremely happy with the squad we have selected for the upcoming Bhubaneswar leg matches of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. I believe this team can win us games, perform in harmony and most importantly play an impressive brand of hockey. Looking forward to training with the players in the camp and starting our Pro League campaign on the right note."

"I have been scouting these players over the last few weeks and am excited to see what they do against some of the best international teams in the world," he added.

Indian Men's Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2024-25:

Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak 2. Suraj Karkera 3. Princedeep Singh

Defenders:

4. Jarmanpreet Singh 5. Amit Rohidas 6. Harmanpreet Singh 7. Sumit 8. Sanjay 9. Jugraj Singh 10. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 11. Varun Kumar 12. Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders:

13. Rajkumar Pal 14. Shamsher Singh 15. Manpreet Singh 16. Hardik Singh 17. Vivek Sagar Prasad 18. Nilakanta Sharma 19. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh 20. Rajinder Singh

Forwards:

21. Abhishek 22. Sukhjeet Singh 23. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 24. Mandeep Singh 25. Gurjant Singh 26. Angad Bir Singh 27. Boby Singh Dhami 28. Shilanand Lakra 29. Dilpreet Singh 30. Araijeet Singh Hundal 31. Uttam Singh 32. Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

