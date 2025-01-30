India Likely XI for 4th T20I vs England at Pune: England National Cricket Team finally bounced back in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing IND vs ENG bi-lateral series. The 26-run victory at Rajkot has kept the five-match series alive. Indian National Cricket Team however still have a chance to seal the series early, with a win in the 4th T20I at Pune. The venue has hosted four T20Is to date, displaying mixed results for Team India. The Men in Blue have won two and lost two here, with the last being played in 2023 when India lost to Sri Lanka. This one produces a bright challenge for both teams, for the hosts it's obviously a chance to seal things, and if England pulls this one they will get to draw the series on level before the final T20I. India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Shubman Gill Announced As Deputy; Mohammed Shami Included, Mohammed Siraj Dropped

The 3rd T20I was not much of a display of team performance, but a clear representation of what match winners can do. Varun Chakaravarthy with his fifer managed to silence the English batting order to 171/9, with only Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone managing to play big. No one from ICT however managed to put a fight while batting. After convincing wins in the first two T20Is, all the Indian batters failed to leave a mark in the third, totaling only 145/9.

Ravi Bishnoi seemed to be the bowler England targeted the most in the last game. He went for 46 runs with just a wicket in the 3rdT20I. He has picked only one wicket in the last three games. It would be interesting to see if coach Gautam Gambhir still keeps his faith in the bowler or a pacer like Arshdeep Singh. Sanju Samson too has displayed poor batting throughout the series. The player was out for five and three in the last two games. Rinku Singh can seriously be considered, with Dhruv Jurel taking the responsibility in this match scheduled at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: India’s Mystery Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Vows To Get Better, Urges Team To Move On From Rajkot Defeat

India's Likely XI for 4th T20I 2025 vs England

Dhruv Jurel (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami.

