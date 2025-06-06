Pune, Jun 6 (PTI) 4s Puneri Bappa defeated Ratnagiri Jets in a rain-truncated Maharashtra Premier League contest by eight wickets with Nikit Dhumal taking 3/14 and Murtaza Trunkwala scoring 32.

Ratnagiri's decision to bat first misfired when they slipped to 20/2 in 3.5 overs following which a long spell of rain forced the umpires to reduce the game to eight-overs-per-side contest.

Also Read | ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in Chester-le-Street.

Dhiraj Phatangare struck two fours and a six to make 15 but perished soon while Preetam Patil (1), Azim Kazi (0) and Abhishek Pawar (7) fell cheaply as well.

Nikhil Naik cracked three sixes and a four to make 31 off 13 balls which pushed Ratnagiri's total to 69/5 after eight overs, which was revised to 71 as per DLS method.

Also Read | IND A vs ENG Lions: KL Rahul, Karun Nair Help Visitors Reach 75/2 at Lunch on Day 1 of Second Unofficial Test.

Chasing 71, 4S Puneri Bappa's Yash Nahar scored 18 with two fours, while Trunkwala led the charge with 32 off 20 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

A 47-run opening partnership set the tone for 4S Puneri Bappa's win.

Brief scores: Ratnagiri Jets 69/5 in 8 overs (Nikhil Naik 31; Nikit Dhumal 3/14) lost to 4S Puneri Bappa 71/2 in 6.5 overs (Murtaza Trunkwala 32; Vijay Pawale 2/11) by 8 wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)