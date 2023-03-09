Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings:

Travis Head

c Ravindra Jadeja b Ashwin

32

Usman Khawaja

not out

65

Marnus Labuschagne

b Shami

3

Steven Smith

not out

38

Extras:(B-8, LB-1, W-1, NB-1)

11

Total: (For 2 wkts, 62 Overs)

149

Fall of Wickets: 61-1, 72-2.

Bowler: Mohammed Shami 11-2-31-1, Umesh Yadav 10-2-35-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-7-32-1, Ravindra Jadeja 13-2-28-0, Axar Patel 9-2-12-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0. PTI

