The two undefeated teams of the TATA WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will vie for league-stage dominance when they meet on March 09 (Thursday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The ultimate showdown between two potent sides of the inaugural WPL will begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. The contest will see the prominent rivalry between Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning again taking the centre-stage. The tried and tested batting-bowling combination of Mumbai Indians in the previous two encounters make them hard to beat in the upcoming fixture. Harmanpreet Kaur Receiving Birthday Wishes From Mumbai Indians Teammates, Colleagues and Family Members Is What You Need to See Today! (Watch Video).

With Hayley Mathews keeping check of amassing bulk of runs at a decent rate, the middle-order comprising skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr were equally defining. Hayley, Nat and Kerr have been habitually scalping wickets in the last two matches, shouldering the bowling unit alongside. The uncapped bowling sensation Saika Ishaque, the leading wicket-taker in the WPL 2023 thus far, has also been an impact performer for the side with the ball. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

As for Delhi Capitals, the batting exploits are well on display from the complete batting line-up of the tournament comprising skipper Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey and even going down to number six Jess Jonassen, who made an incredible 42 off 20 in last match. Skipper Lanning, leading from the front, smashed two back-to-back half-centuries in previous matches and is the current owner of Orange Cap. The pace attack is well balanced by Shikha Pandey, Kapp and associate player Tara Norris, while Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen cover the spin attack.

When Is DC-W vs MI-W Match 07 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The DC-W vs MI-W Match number 7 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 09 (Thursday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Beth Mooney Replacement Announced: Laura Wolvaardt To Take Place of Injured Gujarat Giants Captain For Remainder of WPL 2023.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs MI-W Match 7 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the MI-W vs DC-W match number seven of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs MI-W Match 7 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the MI-W vs DC-W Match number 7 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2023 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).