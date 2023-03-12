Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the penultimate day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia, here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480 in 167.2 overs.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 289/3; 99 overs)

Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35

Shubman Gill lbw 128

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw Murphy 42

Virat Kohli batting 135

Ravindra Jadeja c Khawaja b Murphy 28

Srikar Bharat c Handscomb b Lyon 44

Axar Patel batting 38

Extras: (B-14, LB-4, NB-4) 22

Total: (For five wickets in 158 overs) 472

Fall of Wickets: 1-74, 2-187, 3-245, 4-309, 5-393.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 20-3-90-0, Cameron Green 16-1-75-0, Nathan Lyon 58-9-124-2, Matthew Kuhnemann 23-3-71-1, Todd Murphy 38-10-86-2, Travis Head 3-0-8-0. PTI

