Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): An unbeaten 97-run stand between Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Paddikkal put India in control over England in the fifth and final Test of the series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

At Day 2 Tea, India are 376/3 with Devdutt Paddikkal (44) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) unbeaten on the crease and they lead by 158 runs in the Dharamsala Test. In this session, the hosts scored 112 runs and lost two wickets in the 24 overs they played.

India resumed the post-lunch session from 264/1 with Rohit (102) and Gill (101) unbeaten on the crease. India has scored 129 runs in this session without losing any wickets. Both the batters were able to add nine runs before the former was dismissed by the opposition skipper Ben Stokes after scoring 103 runs.

At the score of 279 (inside four runs), James Anderson grabbed his 699th Test wicket as he dismissed Gill for 110 runs which was laced with 12 boundaries and five sixes.

In the second session of Day 2 of the fifth and final Test, one wicket each was taken by James Anderson (14-1-59-1) and Stokes (5-1-17-1) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, India resumed Day 2 from 135/1 with Rohit (52) and Gill (26) unbeaten on the crease. Both the batters completed the 50-run partnership in the 34th over as Gill slammed a boundary on the bowling of Anderson.

Gill completed his fifty on the first ball of the 40th over as Gill took a single on the bowling of Mark Wood. He completed his fifty in 64 balls.

Gill and Rohit brought up their 100-run partnership on the third ball of the 46th over as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of Wood.

In the 57th over, both the batter completed their 150-run partnership as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of spinner Tom Hartley. In the same over, Rohit completed his hundred as he took a single on the last ball of the over which was laced by 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.

On the second ball of the 59th over, Gill also completed his ton as he slammed a boundary on the bowling youngster Shoaib Bashir with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Brief Score: India 376/3 in 84 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 56*, Devdutt Paddikkal 44*, Ben Stokes 1/17) vs England 218 (Zak Crawley 79, Jonny Bairstow 29, Kuldeep Yadav 5/72). (ANI)

