Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray was re-elected as president of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA).

"It is my honour to have been elected as President of the Mumbai District Football Association once again, and I'm grateful to all the clubs, voters & stakeholders to have reposed faith in us and to have made the election of the entire panel, unopposed," Thackeray tweeted on Monday.

He said two grounds, including one international venue, had been created in his 9-year tenure with the city football body, while one ground was being redone.

"As we move ahead, with a renewed sense of purpose, we will strive to build a culture of excellence at the MDFA, engage with stakeholders and nurture talent, passion and the spirit of the game of football," he said in another tweet.

