Seremban [Malaysia], July 2 (ANI): India's Abhay Singh captured his biggest Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour title after defeating the second seed Ivan Yuen of Malaysia in the final of the 2022 Tuanku Muhriz Trophy.

Abhay got better of his Malaysian opponent 13-11, 6-11, 11-5, 4-11, 13-11. He got better of Yuen in the deciding fifth game by 13-11. The match lasted for 80 minutes.

"Abhay Singh lifted his biggest PSA Tour title at 2022 Tuanku Muhriz Trophy after defeating 2nd seed 's Ivan Yuen in the men's final. Abhay now holds 2 PSA titles as he got the better of Ivan in a gruelling 80 min. match to win in deciding 5th game 13-11 #IndianSport #Squash," tweeted SAI media.

This win comes off as a great boost for Abhay, who will be playing in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

"Score: Abhay - Ivan (13-11, 6-11, 11-5, 4-11, 13-11) A great boost for @abhaysinghk98who will be making his appearance at the CWG @birminghamcg22 #IndianSports #Squash," added SAI in another tweet.

2022 Tuanku Muhriz Trophy was held in Seremban in Malaysia from June 28 to July 2. (ANI)

