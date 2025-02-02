Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) India crushed England by 150 runs in the fifth and final T20I to take the series 4-1 with opener Abhishek Sharma scoring a blazing century, which was followed by a collective effort from the bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, a fired-up Abhishek unleashed seven boundaries and 13 sixes en route to 135 (54 balls) as he scored the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian batter off 37 balls to help the hosts amass 247 for 9.

Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami (3/25), Varun Chakravarthy (2/25), Shivam Dube (2/11) and Abhishek Sharma (2/3) then stifled the England batters, managing to dismiss them for 97 runs with 9.3 overs to spare.

Abhishek missed equalling Rohit Sharma's record of being the fastest Indian to score a T20I ton by just two balls. Rohit had hit a 35-ball T20I century for India against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek also scored a 17-ball half-century, which was the second fastest by an India, when he hit Jamie Overton for a massive six in the fifth over.

He also shared a 115-run second-wicket partnership with Tilak Varma (24).

Brief Scores: India 247 for 9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 135, Tilak Varma 24, Shivam Dube 30; Brydon Carse 3/38, Mark Wood 2/32).

England 97 all out in 10.3 overs (Phil Salt 55; Mohammed Shami 3/25, Varun Chakravarthy 2/25, Shivam Dube 2/11, Abhishek Sharma 2/3). 7/21/2024

