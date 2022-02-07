Melbourne [Australia], February 7 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Monday slammed Cricket Australia and labelled Justin Langer's ousting as a coach an "absolute disgrace."

Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

"To treat the head coach the way they have, it's an absolute disgrace what they've done. All of us who have played with Justin, we are not coming out because he's our friend or a great cricketer or a Hall of Famer. We are coming out because it's the treatment of the coach," Warne said on the Follow-On podcast, as reported by Fox Sports.

"Forget it's Justin Langer. It's just the treatment of Cricket Australia and the way they have handled the coach of the Australian cricket team. It's been pathetic. We were finally starting to see the integrity coming back to the Australian cricket," he added.

The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

"It's not a great Australian cricket team we are talking about here. But all that Justin Langer put in over three or four years, we are just starting to see the rewards for his hard work. His brutalness, his intensity and his kick up the backside to the players. You know why? They needed it," said Langer.

"If they can start doing this for another five or six years. Not to lose at home, beat India away and beat England away. Then we might start talking about this great Australian cricket team. But they aren't at the moment. If they didn't like his style and he had lost the dressing room, well, they better start performing. They have to perform," he added.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Under Langer, Australia managed to win the T20 World Cup 2021 and then the Ashes.

In his resignation letter, Langer stated that he is content with his decision and the speculation regarding his tenure as coach took a toll on his family. (ANI)

