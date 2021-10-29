Abu Dhabi, October 29: Namibia all-rounder David Wiese during a virtual media conference on Thursday said that the Deccan Gladiators stand a good chance of winning the Abu Dhabi T10, which is set to begin on November 19.

"We've got a well-balanced squad and we've got all our bases covered. And a lot of the players are playing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the moment. I think we stand a good chance and if we can just go and play good cricket on the day, then anything can happen," said the all-rounder.

Wiese further added that the T10 format could be utilized to promote the game of cricket globally, "I think the Abu Dhabi T10 is a fantastic tournament to be involved in. You've got to upskill yourself as a player in T10. And I feel that the T10 format is a great opportunity to take the game to nations, where the game of cricket is just starting out. It's a great format to get people interested in the game and get the excitement going around the game." How To Watch WI vs BAN Live Streaming Online T20 World Cup 2021? Get Free Live Telecast of West Indies vs Bangladesh Group 1 Super 12 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Abu Dhabi T10 will kick start from November 19 till December 4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

