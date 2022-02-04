Fort Myers (US), Feb 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made a modest start with an even-par 72 that placed her tied 63rd after the opening round of the LPGA Drive On Championship here.

Aditi, who finished a solid T-13 last week, had three birdies and three bogeys at a course which afforded a lot of scores.

At even par, the Indian golfer was T-63 in the 54-hole event. She birdied ninth, 12th and 18th but dropped shots on first, 13th and 15th.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka and American Marina Alex topped the leader board after the first round with scores of 7-under 65 each.

Hataoka made eight birdies, with seven of them coming after her lone bogey on No. 13, her fourth hole of the day. Her last two victories have come in three-round events, including the 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and the Dana Open, when the fourth round was washed out due to rain. Of her five Tour wins, four were earned at three-round tournaments.

Alex posted her first bogey-free round since the 2021 Pelican Women's Championship. Her 65 is her lowest 18-hole score since 2019. She recorded five-straight birdies from ninth to 13th.

Linnea Johansson, Leona Maguire and Patty Tavatanakit sit in a tie for third at six-under. Tavatanakit finished tied 13th in the first two events of the season.

Six players sit in a tie for sixth at five-under.

