Nairobi [Kenya], February 5 (ANI): Aditi Ashok completed a wire-to-wire win for her fourth Ladies European title, but the first since 2017. The Indian star, who came within a whisker of an Olympic medal at Tokyo, shot 74 with two bogeys in the last four holes. She still won by nine shots, one of the biggest margins on the LET.

Starting the day with a six-shot lead, Aditi played very steady golf, as she did the whole week. She opened with a birdie on first, gave back that shot on eighth but picked a birdie on 11th to be 1-under through 11 holes on the final day. As the end neared, she bogeyed Par-5 15th and Par-3 17th, but that was merely academic in a week that Aditi dominated the field.

With rounds of 67-70-69-74, she totalled 12-under 280 at the Par-73 Vipingo Ridge, where she had finished runner-up in the past.

It was a great day for India, as Amateur Avani Prashanth shot 1-under 72 on the final day and ended in Top-10 as she was tied ninth, while Amandeep Drall (77) finished tied-55th.

Alice Hewson of England (72) finished birdie-birdie to card 72 and grab a share of the second place alongside Thai teen April Angurasaranee (77).

Aditi's first LET title came in 2016 when she won the Hero Women's Indian Open. The same year she added the Qatar Ladies Open. In 2017 she won her third title, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi.

She then started playing on the LPGA, where she has numerous Top-10 finishes but is looking for her first win. (ANI)

