New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Afghanistan are set to kick off their preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 with a T20I tri-series against Pakistan and the UAE, beginning on Friday in Sharjah. The tournament offers the Afghan side an ideal opportunity to fine-tune their combinations and gather vital insights on one of their Asia Cup opponents, Pakistan, before the continental tournament begins, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The selectors have stuck with almost the same squad for both competitions, with only Naveen-ul-Haq missing from the tri-series line-up. In his place, Abdollah Ahmadzai has been drafted into the 17-member squad. The 22-year-old fast bowler, who has picked up 14 wickets in 10 T20s, is yet to make his international debut and has also been named among the reserves for the Asia Cup.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Semifinal Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The tri-series will be Afghanistan's first white-ball outing since the Champions Trophy concluded in February 2025, making it a significant chance for the team to regain momentum.

One of the key talking points is the inclusion of mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar, who is in line to make his T20I debut during the tri-series. Ghazanfar joins a formidable spin department led by skipper Rashid Khan, alongside experienced campaigners Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad.

Also Read | Benfica vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Play-Off Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The series will also mark the return of opener Ibrahim Zadran, who last featured in T20Is during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Zadran missed Afghanistan's previous T20I assignment against Zimbabwe in December 2024. From that squad, left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote has been excluded but finds a place among the Asia Cup reserves.

The tri-series will begin with a clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan and will follow a double round-robin format, where all three teams face each other twice. The top two sides will meet in the final on September 7.

If Afghanistan make it to the final, they will get just a single day's rest before opening their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 9. Meanwhile, the UAE will play their first Asia Cup fixture on September 10, while Pakistan begin their campaign on September 12.

Afghanistan squad for UAE tri-series: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)