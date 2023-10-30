Pune, Oct 30 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here on Monday.

Noor Ahmad made way for Fazalhaq Farooqi in the Afghanistan playing XI.

Also Read | 'Believe It Will Be Australia vs India' Nathan Lyon Shares His Prediction for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Sri Lanka replaced Kusal Janith Perera and Lahiru Kumara with Dushmantha Chameera and Dimuth Karunaratne.

The Teams:

Also Read | Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About PAK vs BAN CWC Match in Kolkata.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka:Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)