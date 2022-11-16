Gangtok, Nov 16 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) held its executive committee meeting here on Wednesday.

Kalyan Chaubey, who was elected president of AIFF in September, said for any nation to develop, grass root development is important.

Also Read | Albania vs Italy, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ALB vs ITA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

"I see Sikkim is wellplanned and original to their love for football," he said.

Sikkim Football Association (SFA) President Menla Ethenpa said this is the first time that AIFF held its meeting in the state and hoped it will boost Sikkim's Football at the national level.

Also Read | PAK-W vs IRE-W 2022: Gaby Lewis Stars in Ireland Women’s Historic T20I Series Win Over Pakistan in Lahore.

"Thanks to the President for choosing Sikkim because this is a shot in the arm," he said.

Executive members and Chaubey visited Tashi Namgyal Academy (TNA) ground here where 300 new footballers are undergoing a coaching camp.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)