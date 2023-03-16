New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Gujarat Sorts Minister Harsh Sanghavivisited the Senior Women's National Team's training session at the TrasStadia in Ahmedabad, and interacted with the players and the staff after the session.

Accompanying the minister during his visit on Wednesday were Ashwani Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary, Sports, Government of Gujarat, Mulrajsinh Chudasama, Secretary of Gujarat State Football Association, and the operations team of the TransStadia, who also greeted the Blue Tigresses after the training session.

"It is our aim to provide the best facilities to the National Team," said Sanghavi to the Blue Tigresses as per a statement from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"I can assure you that no matter what you might require to prepare yourselves ahead of the upcoming challenges, the Government of Gujarat will extend its full support to this team, and towards the development of Women's football in Gujarat and India," he added.

The Indian Women's Team, after setting camp in Ahmedabad, will now fly to Jordan on Friday, March 17 and then on to Uzbekistan, where they will play exposure matches to prepare for the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 1. (ANI)

